RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Hurricanes forward Stefan Noesen is having the best season of his NHL career, although the road to this point has been anything but smooth.

“I feel the last couple of shake ups in the NHL weren’t my best go,” Noesen said. “I think the system we play here [in Carolina] is right to my identity, right to the way I play and it makes it easy to fit in.”

One year ago, Noesen wasn’t even in the NHL.

Instead, he was tearing it up in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wolves, leading that squad to a Calder Cup Championship.

“I think it’s great, a good testiment to him sticking with it,” Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “He had to, I don’t want to say re-find his way, but he stuck it out in the minors last year and had a great year. Since he has been with us this year he has been great.”

Noesen scored 48 goals last season in Chicago and he has been a force this year for the Hurricanes, having tallied eight goals and 12 assists in 37 games.

“It’s all about being comfortable and the situation you’re put in [mixed with] the belief your coach has in you,” Noesen said. “[It] allows you to succeed and I think if they want you to succeed then you will.”

The 29-year-old has seemed to find a home after bouncing around the NHL for the past nine years, playing with six different teams.