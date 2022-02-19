Svechnikov scores twice as Hurricanes beat Predators 5-3

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei, center, celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators with center Martin Necas (88) and defenseman Brett Pesce (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov had two goals and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Friday night.

Brady Skjei and Jaccob Slavin each had a goal and an assist, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored for the Hurricanes, who improved to 2-2-2 since the All-Star break. Martin Necas and Sebastian Aho added two assists apiece. Frederik Andersen made 28 saves.

Luke Kunin and Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators, who are 0-4-0 since the break. Roman Josi had three assists and Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots.

Forsberg’s goal came with 5:23 remaining, just 24 seconds after the Predators pulled Saros for an extra skater. That cut Nashville’s deficit to 4-2.

It worked again on Jeannot’s goal with 2:11 remaining before Svechnikov’s empty-net tally with 41.5 seconds left.

Skjei scored the game’s first goal at 10:24 of the first period after it took the Hurricanes about nine minutes before putting a shot on goal.

Kotkaniemi collected a rebound of his own shot and scored to make it 2-0 at 5:14 of the second for his first goal in a month.

Kunin’s first goal in six games came with 1:22 remaining in the middle period. However, Slavin restored Carolina’s two-goal edge with 1 second to play in the period.

Svechnikov’s power-play goal at 6:43 of the third push the Hurricanes’ lead to 4-1.

RINK NOTES

Nashville center Ryan Johansen’s assist on Kunin’s goal gave him 500 career points. … Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck left with an upper-body injury after the first period and didn’t return. … Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki didn’t play after logging four shifts in the first period. … This was Carolina’s second and final home make-up game from December postponements.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Florida on Tuesday night.

Hurricanes: At Pittsburgh on Sunday night.