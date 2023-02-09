GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carolina Hurricanes are having what can be called an extraordinary season so far.

Heading into the All-Star break, the Carolina Hurricanes held a 34-9-8 record. Nine of those wins have been in overtime fashion and three of them in a shootout. They are on a seven-game win streak and will take on the New York Rangers on Saturday. The Rangers defeated the Canes 5-3 on January 3.

They also had an 11-game win streak starting on December 10th until the loss to the Rangers. Rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov had a fantastic few games that helped continue the streak, even earning Rookie of the Month honors in December. He has since been sent down to the AHL for a little more experience before he comes in and helps his team once again.

In the contests held the night before the All-Star games, Andrei Svechnikov won the fastest skater round, something the franchise was very happy about.

He's a freak! He's the fastest kid alive! pic.twitter.com/AJFhIQ2xVf — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 4, 2023

I WANNA GO FAST pic.twitter.com/kn613xOkDd — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 4, 2023

So what can be expected heading into the second half of the season for the team?

Sebastian Aho is on a hot streak and is expected to keep it going. He had a goal in the Canes latest game, where they took a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Sebastian Aho surface of the sun



🤝

on fire pic.twitter.com/E1qLOTtZUe — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 2, 2023

More importantly, Aho had the game-winning goal over the Los Angeles Kings on January 31, where the Hurricanes battled back from a 4-1 deficit to win 5-4 in overtime at PNC Arena.

Goalie Freddie Andersen was out most of last season with an injury, so he was hungry for opportunities this year. He has also been a huge part of the wins, along with goalie Anti Raanta.

Another game, another solid performance from Freddie 👊 pic.twitter.com/KhnhAfrWjp — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 30, 2023

Along with all of this, on February 18, the Hurricanes will take part in its first Stadium Series, facing the Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium. This is something that has been highly anticipated for over a year now. Tickets to this game were well around $500 with some even higher.

The two teams have faced each other once this season, with the Canes pulling out a 3-2 win in a shootout. The two will play on February 14 and then four days later in the Stadium Series. Quick turnaround.

Another standout player has been Marty Necas, who has three overtime goals this season to lead his team to a win.

Marty Necas put both Ls in Dallas pic.twitter.com/keoqH3kcV3 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 26, 2023

Brent Burns, a new pickup for the Canes from the San Jose Sharks, has been a key part of the successful season with 10 goals on the year so far, also with an overtime winner.

BRENT BURNS CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/By1709t1Ot — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 30, 2022

Jordan Staal, otherwise referred to as “the Captain,” has also been successful as well as Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jalen Chatfield, Seth Jarvis, Teuvo Teräväinen, Jordan Martinook and more.