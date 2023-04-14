GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Carolina Hurricanes will host the New York Islanders in the first round of the playoffs starting Monday. This isn’t a new playoff matchup, as the Isles were swept by the Canes in the second round of the 2019 season.

NHL playoffs: Devils-Rangers, Bolts-Leafs highlight openers

These two teams have faced off four times this season, with the Canes winning three of the four.

AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker

On Thursday night, with a 6-4 win over the Florida Panthers, the Hurricanes were able to claim the Metropolitan Division title for the third year in a row.

Hurricanes Playoff schedule

Game 1: Islanders @ Hurricanes, Monday, April 17, TBD

Game 2: Islanders @ Hurricanes, Wednesday, April 19, TBD

Game 3: TBA

Game 4: TBA

Game 5: TBA, if necessary

Game 6: TBA, if necessary

Game 7: TBA, if necessary

BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK DIVISION CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/4NtO2JR6Mh — y – Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 14, 2023

The Canes ended their season on a high note, but things weren’t always smooth sailing, especially toward the end, losing three of their last five games. In March, All-Star forward Andrei Svechnikov was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a torn ligament in his right knee. Svechnikov at the time was tied for second on the team with 55 points and third with 23 goals. Max Pacioretty, another key forward, has been unavailable since January due to an Achilles tendon tear.

AP Photo/Chris Seward

Defenseman Brent Burns is heating up as he’s scored four goals in their last three games. Burns was expected to create a difference for the Canes on the blue line and he has done just that, alongside Jaccob Slavin, Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei.

They also have an outstanding power play kill percentage of 84.4%, something that has helped them out tremendously this season.

In the net, you can take your pick between Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta. Andersen is coming into the playoffs with a 21-11 record, a .903% save percentage and one shutout. Raanta carries a 19-3 record with a .910% save percentage and four shutouts. You also have the option of Pyotr Kochetkov, who has consistently been between the Canes and the organization’s minor league team, the Chicago Wolves.

Kochetkov saw some action in the playoffs last year in round one against the Bruins after Raanta was ruled out of the game due to an injury, leading his team to a 5-2 win.

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Islanders made the end of their season interesting but snuck their way into the playoffs as one of the wild-card teams in the East. After defeating the Canadiens on Wednesday night, they clinched the final playoff berth.

YOUR NEW YORK ISLANDERS ARE HEADED TO THE STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/gLIbIdEvtK — x – New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 13, 2023

One man has really helped this group out, Isles goalie Ilya Sorokin. He has helped lead this team to the postseason with a 31-22 record and six shutouts. They were also able to acquire Bo Horvat of the Vancouver Canucks before the trade deadline.

The Islanders ended the season with quite a few big wins, including a 5-1 win over the Devils in March and a 6-1 win over the Lightning in April.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Concerns for each side

On the Islanders’ side, they’ve had a tough time with the power play. They’ve also struggled to score overall this season and even after bringing in Horvat, scoring didn’t go up that much.

The Hurricanes also have struggled with the power play, coming in at only 19%, one of the worst in the NHL. And then the obvious, having Svechnikov out has been tough and the team seemed to lack motivation after this.

Aho and Aho

Believe it or not, both teams have a Sebastian Aho on their roster and in their starting lineup. Aho of the Islanders is a defenseman with Aho of the Hurricanes is a center.

The defenseman was drafted in 2017 by the New York Islanders in the fifth round. This season he carries five goals, 18 assists and 23 points. The center was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2015 in the second round. He holds 36 goals, 31 assists and 67 points.

Prediction

Game one is being held at what’s been deemed “the loudest house in the NHL,” PNC Arena. With this advantage, I say the Hurricanes take the first game of the series 5-2 over the Isles. They will then go on to win the series, 4-2.