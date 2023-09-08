GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’ve ever been to a Carolina Hurricanes game, you’d recognize this voice.

Wade Minter is the public address announcer for the Carolina Hurricanes and has more responsibilities than you would think. He has a specific way of saying each name on the Carolina Hurricanes roster while having to practice the pronunciation of names on the opposing team.

He got into this job through his love for public speaking. Minter started working with the Hurricanes in 2016 but has been a fan of the team since its inaugural season in 1997, after they relocated to Raleigh from Hartford, Conn,. where they were the Hartford Whalers.

Minter said he likes his voice to be one that stands out, so he has a unique way of calling goals, power plays and the Bojangles call (his favorite, he says).

Click the above podcast video to watch the interview or click to listen to the audio podcast version.