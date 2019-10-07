2 Panthers take home Player of the Month honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey has won the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Month for September, while rookie teammate Brian Burns was named NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month

McCaffrey leads all NFL players with 629 scrimmage yards and also a league-leading 411 rushing yards. He has amassed 218 receiving yards on 25 receptions with four total touchdowns.

The award marks McCaffrey’s first NFC monthly or weekly award in his career.

It’s been a special, record-breaking month for McCaffrey as he became the Panthers’ franchise leader in receiving yards by a running back. McCaffrey now holds the franchise’s game, season and career records for receiving by a running back.

Defensive end/linebacker Brian Burns is showing why the Panthers drafted him 16th overall.

Burns has tallied 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks through the first four games. He also leads rookies and is tied for the NFL lead in QB pressures with nine.

He’s done well with the special teams unit too, blocking two punts.