Bank of America Stadium donates soil to local parks as they switch to synthetic grass

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Bank of America Stadium is looking more like a construction site this week than a professional sports arena.

“I saw pictures of it on Facebook, and at first I was like, ‘oh my gosh, the field, look at it,’” Charlotte resident Jeremy Nord said.

Nord said he was shocked to see 5,000 tons of high-quality soil trucked off the field, until he found out where it will be going.

“Now that I know it is going to a great place, and a great cause I love it,” Nord said.

The Bank of America Stadium is making a switch to synthetic grass to accommodate the Charlotte Football Club.

Instead of tossing out the turf millings and sand that once filled the stadium, it is donating 300 truckloads to Mecklenburg County.

“It’s exciting for the kids to tell them, you are going to be able to play on this soccer field, and you know some of the greatest NFL players in history form the Panthers have played on this very dirt,” Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation Director Lee Jones said.

He said the soil will be dispersed across six facilities including parks, sports fields, and the new First Tee Learning Center in Pineville.

“It’s going to really help us out at several different parks to really bring them up to par with what we need to have in terms of really good quality playing surfaces for our kids and good quality surfaces for growing,” Jones said.

The Veteran’s Park in Charlotte is one of the fields getting an upgrade in coming days.

Nord said he is happy to see such high-quality soil be put to good use.

“There are plenty of them that just need a little TLC and just having a donation like this, that can hopefully bring every park to its fullest potential,” Nord said.

Jones said the Parks and Recreation Department will start receiving the soil Monday.