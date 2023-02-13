GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — With over a century of history that dates back to 1920, the NFL has plenty of memorable seasons.

In the 2016 season, for instance, Tom Brady was suspended his first four games before he orchestrated a miraculous 28-3 comeback to cap the year in the Super Bowl. Then there’s the 1985 Chicago Bears and their Super Bowl Shuffle. The 2004 season saw a trio of astounding feats, with Peyton Manning breaking Dan Marino’s long-standing passing touchdown record. There was a rookie quarterback leading Pittsburgh to a 15-1 record, and Philadelphia’s Terrell Owens lighting up the league at wide receiver before a broken leg ended his regular season.

The strike seasons of 1982 and 1987 were memorable in their own, unique ways, too. And who could forget the 1972 Miami Dolphins, the only team to win a Super Bowl with a perfect record.

It’s hard to single out the best NFL season—and harder still to try and qualify or quantify what “best” really is.

But what about the best seasons of a single team? Can we determine the best seasons in a team’s history?

To a degree, that’s quantifiable, and where this list comes in. Stacker compiled the top 10 best seasons in Carolina Panthers history using Pro-Football-Reference.com data that goes back to the first NFL season in 1920. Seasons were ranked based on how far the team progressed in the playoffs in a particular year. Any ties were broken first by each season’s regular season record, then by net points per game. Supplemental data points include the team’s head coach and, for years after 1931, top passers, rushers, and receivers of specific seasons.

Read on through to find out which seasons count as the Carolina Panthers’ best. Of course, there’s wiggle room to define what makes a season one of the “best”—take a peek below to see if you agree with how the rankings played out.

A Carolina Panthers helmet is shown on the field before an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

#10. 2009

– Regular season record: 8-8

– Playoffs: Did not qualify

– Points per game: 19.7

– Opponent points per game: 19.3

– Net points per game: 0.4

– Head coach: John Fox

– Top passer: Jake Delhomme

– Top rusher: Jonathan Stewart

– Top receiver: Steve Smith Sr.

#9. 1999

– Regular season record: 8-8

– Playoffs: Did not qualify

– Points per game: 26.3

– Opponent points per game: 23.8

– Net points per game: 2.5

– Head coach: George Seifert

– Top passer: Steve Beuerlein

– Top rusher: Tim Biakabutuka

– Top receiver: Muhsin Muhammad

Ron Rivera (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

#8. 2017

– Regular season record: 11-5

– Playoffs: Lost in Wild Card round

– Points per game: 22.7

– Opponent points per game: 20.4

– Net points per game: 2.3

– Head coach: Ron Rivera

– Top passer: Cam Newton

– Top rusher: Cam Newton

– Top receiver: Devin Funchess

#7. 2014

– Regular season record: 7-8-1

– Playoffs: Lost in divisional round

– Points per game: 21.2

– Opponent points per game: 23.4

– Net points per game: -2.2

– Head coach: Ron Rivera

– Top passer: Cam Newton

– Top rusher: Jonathan Stewart

– Top receiver: Kelvin Benjamin

#6. 2008

– Regular season record: 12-4

– Playoffs: Lost in divisional round

– Points per game: 25.9

– Opponent points per game: 20.6

– Net points per game: 5.3

– Head coach: John Fox

– Top passer: Jake Delhomme

– Top rusher: DeAngelo Williams

– Top receiver: Steve Smith Sr.

Cam Newton (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

#5. 2013

– Regular season record: 12-4

– Playoffs: Lost in divisional round

– Points per game: 22.9

– Opponent points per game: 15.1

– Net points per game: 7.8

– Head coach: Ron Rivera

– Top passer: Cam Newton

– Top rusher: DeAngelo Williams

– Top receiver: Greg Olsen

#4. 2005

– Regular season record: 11-5

– Playoffs: Lost in conference championship

– Points per game: 24.4

– Opponent points per game: 16.2

– Net points per game: 8.3

– Head coach: John Fox

– Top passer: Jake Delhomme

– Top rusher: DeShaun Foster

– Top receiver: Steve Smith Sr.

#3. 1996

– Regular season record: 12-4

– Playoffs: Lost in conference championship

– Points per game: 22.9

– Opponent points per game: 13.6

– Net points per game: 9.3

– Head coach: Dom Capers

– Top passer: Kerry Collins

– Top rusher: Anthony Johnson

– Top receiver: Mark Carrier

Greg Olsen (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

#2. 2003

– Regular season record: 11-5

– Playoffs: Lost in Super Bowl

– Points per game: 20.3

– Opponent points per game: 19.0

– Net points per game: 1.3

– Head coach: John Fox

– Top passer: Jake Delhomme

– Top rusher: Stephen Davis

– Top receiver: Steve Smith Sr.

#1. 2015

– Regular season record: 15-1

– Playoffs: Lost in Super Bowl

– Points per game: 31.3

– Opponent points per game: 19.3

– Net points per game: 12.0

– Head coach: Ron Rivera

– Top passer: Cam Newton

– Top rusher: Jonathan Stewart

– Top receiver: Greg Olsen