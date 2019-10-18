Black & Blue Digital Week 7: Streaking Panthers head into bye week with a dilemma

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s now week 7 and the Carolina Panthers are on a roll!

Since Kyle Allen stepped in as starting quarterback, the Panthers are 4-0, including an impressive win in week 6 against the Buccaneers in London.

Now, the team gets a bye week. But, on a week that is generally supposed to be about rest and resetting, the Panthers are faced with a dilemma.

Quarterback Cam Newton is expected to be back at practice and will surely be looking to take over again as the starter.

What will head coach Ron Rivera do? What would you do? The crew will discuss that and more on the week 7 edition of Black and Blue Huddle!