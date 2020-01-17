Black & Blue Digital Week 8: Panthers, Niners defenses battle for supremacy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fresh off of a midseason — much-needed — bye week, the Panthers will visit the Bay for a matchup with the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

Both teams field fearsome defenses. The 49ers who rank first in the league in pass defense and second in points allowed per game will look to be the first team Panthers QB Kyle Allen has thrown an interception to this season. They get it done without always blitzing as their defensive line is young, yet experienced and have been one cohesive unit to date.

Carolina’s defense gets it done too with their “drive-killing” plays. They rank first in the NFL in sacks (27) and interceptions (9).

How will the 49ers deal with bonafide MVP candidate Christian McCaffrey? The Niners just added receiver Emmanuel Sanders via Denver. How will Carolina gameplan for him?

It’s a classic NFC defensive showdown and we’ll discuss it all on Week 8 of Black and Blue Huddle!