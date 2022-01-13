Blast from the past: Panthers interview former ECU coach for their open coordinator position

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers were scheduled to hold an interview on Thursday with former East Carolina University football coach Scottie Montgomery for their open offensive coordinator position, per Albert Breer with NBC Sports.

Yeah, that Scottie Montgomery.

After firing offensive coordinator Joe Brady at the beginning of December, the Panthers have been on the hunt to fill the position. Along with Montgomery, they’ve also interviewed Klint Kubiak with the Vikings and Mike Groh with the Colts.

Montogomery was hired at his alma mater, Duke University, where he was the wide receivers coach for four seasons (2006-2009). In 2010, Montgomery was hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers as the wide receivers coach. He stayed with the Steelers organization for three seasons.

In 2013, he returned to Duke as an associate head coach and just a year later was promoted to offensive coordinator.

ECU named Montgomery as its head coach in 2015. He was fired in 2018 after finishing with a record of 9-26 during his time. He was picked up by Maryland as an offensive coordinator for two seasons, and in 2021, was named the running backs coach for the Indianapolis Colts.