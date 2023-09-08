CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Another day, another Brian Burns sighting at practice.

Agent Zero was back in pads Friday morning as the Panthers put the finishing touches on their game plan for the Falcons. However, it’s a plan that may not include Burns.

Most recent IG story post from #Panthers OLB Brian Burns: pic.twitter.com/ndB9CaA4mZ — Gabe McDonald (@GabeMcDonald_) September 8, 2023

There’s no word on whether the two-time pro bowler will play this Sunday amid contract negotiations. When asked about the matter this afternoon, Frank Reich deflected all questions to Burns and gave no updates on the money talks.

Something Reich said earlier this week that he has very little involvement in.

While Reich hasn’t been that vocal on the subject, one of Burns’ fellow leaders on defense was earlier this week.

“Everybody here knows, everybody outside of here knows, everybody in the stands knows, and everybody above us knows,” said Shaq Thompson. “What he deserves and what he should be getting paid. They know what to do to make it right before week one. We know what type of guy Brian is. Brian is family first; we’re his brothers. He’s going to be here regardless and be on that field regardless. Practicing or not practicing, he wants to be around us; we want him to be around us. We love him, and we all have his back.”

So what happens if Burns doesn’t suit up in Atlanta?

Frank Reich wouldn’t specify who would start in his place, but with Marquis Haynes being on IR, all signs point to Yetur gross-matos starting alongside Justin Houston. If that’s the case, Reich’s faith in that unit isn’t wavering.

“I feel very confident in our team,” Reich said. “I’m excited about our team. Everybody wants a full squad out there and no injuries to deal with or no absences to deal with, but this is the NFL. We’ve said it, and you guys know it equally as much as I do. This is just normal life in the NFL. We get ready to play, and when we get there Sunday, the guys that are there will go out and do everything we can do to win a football game.”

So, just two days until kickoff between the Panthers and their NFC South foes in Atlanta. We already saw Nick Bosa get his record-setting deal with the 49ers, so the clock is ticking for both sides here in Carolina to come to an agreement.