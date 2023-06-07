CHARLOTTE, N.C (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Carolina Panthers star edge rusher Brian Burns is switching his number from 53 to 0 this fall, the team announced on social media Wednesday.

This is the first year the NFL is allowing players to wear the number at all — minus offensive and defensive linemen — making the 25-year-old Pro Bowler the first in Panthers history to don the digit.

The team posted a photo of Burns with the new number, commenting with a reference to his sack dance:

Last year Burns led the team with 12.5 sacks, tallying 38 for his four-year career.

No one has taken Burns’ old number as of Wednesday evening, based on the team website.