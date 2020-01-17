Cam Newton not with Panthers during Tuesday’s practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton didn’t practice with the team Tuesday, the team announced.
NFL.com reported Newton aggravated a foot injury and his status for the Panthers game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals is unknown.
Newton went 25 of 51 for 333 passing yards in a 20-14 loss last Thursday to the Tamps Bay Buccaneers.
Tuesday’s practice was the start to the team’s preparations for Sunday’s game at Arizona.
Newton injured his foot during a preseason game against the New England Patriots. He is also coming off shoulder surgery in the offseason.
The Panthers have lost nine of the last 10 regular-season games.
Head coach Ron Rivera will address the media later today around 2:30 p.m.