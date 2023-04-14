CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have brought back a familiar face, agreeing to terms with free agent wide receiver Damiere Byrd.

The 30-year-old Byrd spent four seasons (2015-18) with the Panthers, but struggled with injuries and had just 12 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns. The speedy Byrd went on to play for Arizona, New England, Chicago and Atlanta in the four seasons that followed.

His best year came in 2019 when he caught 47 passes for the 604 yards and a touchdown for the Patriots.

The Panthers have revamped their wide receiver room after trading D.J Moore to the Chicago Bears in a move that helped them land the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. The team previously signed free agents Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark.