Carolina Panthers’ Fan Fest kicks off on Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers are about to be back in action at Bank of America Stadium. The team will take to the field for Fan Fest on Friday, Aug. 6.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Friday, but get there early! Uptown Charlotte is expected to be packed for the practice. NC DOT said if you can avoid driving, please do. Grab an Uber or Lyft or catch a ride on the light-rail. CATS will be running the route more often.

Folks do not need any sort of proof of vaccination to attend, nor do you need a face mask. Once inside, there will be football and some fun with Sir Purr and the gang.

The day ends with a fireworks and a laser show. Tickets are still available at $5. Tickets to Fan Fest are limited to six (6) per account and are mobile delivery only.

Mobile ticketing can be accessed through the Panthers mobile app, through Ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster mobile app.

Fan Fest Schedule

5:30 p.m. | Gates open

6:00 p.m. | On-field entertainment begins

7:00 p.m. | Practice begins

9:15 p.m. | Fireworks/laser show begins