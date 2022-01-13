Carolina Panthers fans handling losing season surprisingly well according to new survey

The Carolina Panthers celebrate during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons , Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 19-13. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The beginning of the season looked hopeful for the Carolina Panthers with a three-game winning streak to start the season. But despite finishing with a record 5-12 on top of a seven-game losing streak, Panthers fans are less miserable than you’d think.

Lineups.com surveyed 2,000 people across the country to see what fanbases would be most likely to cry over their team, and a second survey determining the most miserable fans in the NFL. The Panthers ranked 25th on most likely to cry, and 26th on most miserable out of 32 teams.

The only teams that had a less miserable fanbase were the Chiefs, Rams, Broncos, Saints, Colts, and Cardinals. All of these organizations but the Broncos had a winning season.

Panthers fans seem to be either keeping spirits high for upcoming seasons or just trying to stay positive through it all.