KANSAS CITY, K.S. (WNCN) — Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud? It’s the question that has been surrounding the NFL offseason since it began.

With the NFL Draft next Thursday night in Kansas City, the Carolina Panthers are officially on the clock — and it felt like it was almost official to who would be coming off the board when listening to Carolina Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer talk about his draft plan.

By now most know Fitterer has been leaning toward University of Alabama signal-caller Bryce Young, while the team’s new head coach, Frank Reich, wants Ohio State University quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Despite the divide, Carolina traded up from No. 9 overall into the No. 1 position on draft night and will get whoever it wants without waiting.

On Tuesday, the Athletic reported that “whoever” is more than likely Bryce Young.

“Obviously it’s a huge decision for the organization,” Fitterer said in a press conference.

He then detailed an entire plan of what Young could do to get in better shape within the Panthers program. From weight room routines and how to build body mass, the Athletic reported. Fitterer also compared him to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who he has previous experience working with.

“Guys just grow. That’s something (Young) can control and it’s something we can help him with. You can’t control the height,” Fitterer said.

Wilson has only missed five games in his career, staying mostly healthy, appearing in 173 of 178 games.

“Whatever strength and nutritional plan the Panthers have for Young will probably be similar to what the Seahawks employed with Wilson,” the Athletic writes.

Additionally, as of Monday, Young is now the betting favorite to be drafted No. 1 overall according to BetMGM, who historically predicts (many things) NFL Draft odds.

Carolina traded its first-round pick in 2023 and 2024, as well as a second-round pick in the same years. It also compensated not giving up another first-rounder by tossing in No. 1 wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Fitterer said he does not see the Panthers trading out of the No. 1 spot.