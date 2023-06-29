CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Several Carolina Panthers legends have been a prominent part of the team’s offseason program thus far.
As the Panthers look to compete for the NFC South title in 2023 with their new rookie franchise quarterback Bryce Young, several of the team’s most prominent alumni have made themselves available to assist.
Thomas Davis, Luke Kuechly, Steve Smith, Ricky Proehl, Jake Delhomme, Jonathan Stewart and Mike Rucker are among the Panther greats that have come to sit in on a practice or speak to the team.
Kuechly, a future Hall of Fame linebacker has been a mainstay, according to Panthers.com’s Darin Gantt. So much so that the novelty of him being around has worn off.
The focus on embracing legends of the Panthers’ past has extended beyond just speaking appearances.
Since Frank Reich took over as head coach, the locker room is now littered with photographs of legendary Panthers alumni. This hits home for Reich who was a part of the inaugural 1995 Carolina Panthers season and threw the first touchdown pass in the team’s history.