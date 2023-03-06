(WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers’ Sean Chandler faces a two-game suspension after he reportedly violated the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The team shared a statement from an NFL spokesperson on Monday.

Chandler’s suspension, during which he will receive no pay, includes just the first two games of the 2023 regular season. He will be allowed to return the day after the Panthers’ Week 2 game. He remains eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games.

The team added that Chandler will be an unrestricted free agent beginning March 15.

A New Jersey native and Temple University graduate, Chandler, 26, serves as the team’s safety.

He previously signed with the New York Giants as a rookie free agent in 2018. He moved back and forth from the Giants’ active roster and practice squad multiple times before signing with the Panthers in 2020.