CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Stroud hasn’t forgotten the first time he faced off against Bryce Young on the football field as an eighth grader on a rainy afternoon in Fontana, California.

Young’s Inland Empire Ducks defeated Stroud’s Pomona Steelers in an all-star exhibition.

“They killed us terribly,” Stroud said. “He had a really good game. I played terrible.”

On Sunday, Young’s Carolina Panthers will host Stroud’s upstart Houston Texans as this year’s top two NFL draft picks and close friends meet again.

That initial youth middle school game nearly a decade ago was the first of several meetings in the sports arena, as they competed in 7-on-7 football games and on the basketball court on the travel ball circuit. They developed a mutual respect and close friendship along the way, supporting each other at quarterback camps before Young headed off to Alabama and Stroud to Ohio State.

They quietly rooted for one another’s success in college and leaned on each other during the grueling NFL draft process, which ultimately saw Young go No. 1 overall and Stroud second.

“It’s a blessing to have a brother like that to go through the same type of struggle, same type of pressures — things like that,” Stroud said. “We talk a lot about that stuff in the offseason and things like that, so it’s a blessing to have someone like that in my life.”

Young said the fact they went on to become the top two picks is “surreal.”

“There’s never going to be a time that I’m not rooting for C.J., I guess outside of obviously this weekend,” Young said with a laugh. “I don’t want to speak for CJ., but I think he feels the same way. We just both want what’s best for each other. We both want each other to be successful.”

So far, Stroud has experienced more success at the NFL level. He has the 10th best quarterback rating in the league with nine touchdown passes and only one interception as the Texans (3-3) appear on their way to respectability.

Young is 0-5 as a starter for the struggling Panthers, and his QB rating is 29th in league.

But both are motivated, competitive and determined to get better.

They still workout together with the same trainers in Southern California during the offseason and regularly compete on the basketball floor.

“Our trainers tell us not to guard each other because we get too competitive,” Stroud said. “It gets crazy. He’ll get me on a day, I’ll get him on the next. It’s very back and forth.”

NO. 3 IS HERE, TOO

While the focus of this game is on Young and Stroud, it also features defensive end Will Anderson, the third overall pick in this year’s draft who played with Young at Alabama.

Like Stroud, Anderson is off to a good start for the improving Texans. Anderson has started each game this season and has 24 tackles, including two for losses, a sack and eight quarterback hits.

Houston general manager Nick Caserio is excited that both the team’s top picks are already contributing.

“Will is a good football player. He was a good football player at Alabama,” Caserio said. “When we drafted both players, we drafted them because they’re good football players. That’s why they’re here. If we didn’t think they were good football players that could help our team, then we would draft other players.”

DELL RETURNS

Houston receiver Tank Dell is expected to return this week after missing the last game with a concussion. The third-round pick from the University of Houston has been one of the team’s top receivers this season. He ranks second on the team with 324 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He has shown a knack for extending plays and has 97 yards after catches.

“Getting Tank back is big for us,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “He’s made big-time plays every game that he’s been out there. He’s been a consistent guy that we can count on when we need a big play.”

NEW MAN IN CHARGE

Panthers coach Frank Reich announced last week he’s turning over play-calling duties to coordinator Thomas Brown following an 0-6 start. Brown has never called plays before at the NFL level.

Reich said that was part of a predetermined plan, not a result of the team’s record. He said it was his decision, and not owner David Tepper’s call.

The Panthers’ offense won’t look a lot different overall and Brown is still expected to rely heavily on wide receiver Adam Thielen, who’s enjoying an outstanding season at age 33.

“Thomas is ready. It’ll be an organic thing,” Reich said. “There’s still gonna be a lot of collaboration. Thomas is gonna be in charge. It’s not gonna be micromanaged. The staff will contribute like they do, but Thomas will be making the play-by-play decisions. What we do as a game-planning process, that will still stay the same as it’s been.”

DEFENSIVE ISSUES

The Panthers defense has allowed 12 — that’s right, 12 — touchdowns in the last two games. The Detroit Lions put up 42 points against the Panthers in Week 5 before the Miami Dolphins matched that number in Week 6.

Outside linebacker Frankie Luvu said it’s not a scheme problem, but rather an execution one.

Luvu is hoping the bye week has allowed the Panthers to regroup, but the reality is injuries have decimated the secondary. Starting cornerback Jaycee Horn remains on injured reserve, while safety Vonn Bell is likely to miss another game. Defensive back Jeremy Chinn, one of the team’s best players a couple of seasons ago, was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

HALL OF HONOR

The Panthers will induct defensive end Julius Peppers and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad into the team’s Hall of Honor on Sunday. Panthers new owner David Tepper has been more proactive about adding players’ names to the stadium wall since purchasing the team from Jerry Richardson in 2018.

HOUSTON (3-3) at CAROLINA (0-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Texans by 3

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Houston 4-2; Carolina 0-5-1

SERIES RECORD: Panthers lead 4-2

LAST MEETING: Panthers beat Texans 24-9 on Sept. 23, 2021, at Houston.

LAST WEEK: Both teams had a bye last weekend. Prior to that the Texans beat the Saints 20-13 in Week 6; the Panthers lost to the Dolphins 42-21.

TEXANS OFFENSE: OVERALL (12), RUSH (25), PASS (5), SCORING (14).

TEXANS DEFENSE: OVERALL (25), RUSH (17), PASS (26), SCORING (8).

PANTHERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (24), RUSH (23), PASS (24), SCORING (24).

PANTHERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (19), RUSH (31), PASS (9), SCORING (t-31).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Texans plus-6; Panthers minus-3.

TEXANS PLAYER TO WATCH: TE Dalton Schultz has taken on a more prominent role in the passing game the past three games with 20 receptions for 168 yards and three touchdowns. He could present matchup problems for the Panthers, who haven’t been particularly strong defending tight ends. Schultz’s stock could increase even more with Jeremy Chinn placed on injured reserve this week.

PANTHERS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Adam Thielen has been on a roll with 47 catches for 497 yards and four touchdowns in the past five games. Thielen has clearly become rookie QB Bryce Young’s most reliable option, catching 49 of the 59 passes thrown his way this season. Thielen had 11 receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins before the bye week. It was his third 11-catch game this season.

KEY MATCHUP: Texans QB C.J. Stroud vs. Panthers banged-up secondary: Stroud is off to a strong start with the rookie having thrown for 1,660 yards and nine touchdowns with only one interception in six starts. He’ll face a Panthers secondary that has been decimated by injuries. Defensive backs Vonn Bell, Xavier Woods and Jeremy Chinn all could miss the game with injuries. It remains uncertain if cornerback Jaycee Horn is ready to return from a hamstring injury. Horn, considered the team’s top cornerback, has been out since Week 1. Carolina has allowed Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa and Detroit’s Jared Goff each to throw for three TDs in the past two games.

KEY INJURIES: The Texans are expected to get WR Tank Dell back this week after he sat out Week 6 with a concussion. The Panthers activated guard Austin Corbett from injured reserve, but it’s uncertain if he’ll be ready to play this week. Corbett hasn’t played since tearing his ACL in the final game of the 2022 season.

SERIES NOTES: The Panthers have won the past four meetings.

STATS AND STUFF: The game features a matchup of the top two picks in the NFL draft — QB Bryce Young (Alabama) and QB C.J. Stroud (Ohio State). … Stroud passed for 199 yards and two TDs in Week 6. He leads all rookies with 1,660 yards passing and nine TD passes. … WR Nico Collins led the Texans with 80 yards receiving against the Saints. He leads the team with a career-high 547 yards receiving. … WR Robert Woods caught his first TD in Week 6. … LB Blake Cashman had 15 tackles against the Saints. … The Texans defense has an NFL-low nine sacks this season and is 27th in third down efficiency. Carolina QBs have been sacked 19 times. … The Panthers are the NFL’s only winless team. … Young led the Panthers to two touchdowns on his first two possessions for a 14-0 lead against Miami in Week 6, but the Panthers still lost 42-21 as the offense sputtered the rest of the way. … Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will take over play-calling duties from head coach Frank Reich this week. … Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard is averaging 4.5 yards per carry compared to Miles Sanders’ 3.1 yards per carry and has taken on a larger role in the offense. Hubbard started against the Dolphins in Week 6 with Sanders out with an injury. … TE Hayden Hurst has been a non-factor of late with only nine catches for 75 yards and no TDs in the past five games. … The Panthers have allowed 84 points in their past two games. That includes 12 touchdowns allowed — six passing and six rushing. Detroit and Miami each scored 42 points against the Panthers in the past two games.

FANTASY TIP: Texans RB Devin Singletary has outperformed Dameon Pierce and his playing time is on the rise. Singletary had 12 carries for 58 yards in the Texans’ Week 6 win over New Orleans, while Pierce was limited to 34 yards on 13 carries. Whoever ends up getting the bulk of carries on Sunday could be in for a big day. The Panthers run defense has struggled most of the season and allowed the Dolphins to run for 162 yards and three touchdowns before the bye week. Carolina has allowed six TDs rushing in the past two games.