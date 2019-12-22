Colts blow past Carolina 38-6 as Panthers record 7th straight loss

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Nyheim Hines scored on two punt returns and set up another score with a 40-yard punt return to help the Indianapolis Colts pull away from Carolina 38-6.
Indy won for the first time in five weeks. Hines broke the franchise’s single-game record with 195 yards on punt returns.
It was the highest total by any NFL player in 15 years.
The Panthers have lost seven straight. Both teams have already been eliminated from the playoffs.
