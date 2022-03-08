ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it was first proposed, and first approved, the Carolina Panthers training facility in Rock Hill was seen as something that could bring a permanent imprint on the Panthers’ presence in South Carolina, solidifying the notion that the Panthers were a ‘Carolina’ team.

With all the approvals and annexations that took place, everyone knew what the project was for.

“When something this big is happening, you have to work hard on it,” said Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys in 2019. “And we’ve been working hard on this for quite some time.”

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster even signed a law paving the way for the project in Rock Hill, along with the state’s contribution to the project.

But the local contribution — specifically that from Rock Hill, is what now seems to be at issue.

Monday evening, it became official. Construction at the training facility site would pause because Tepper Sports and Entertainment said the City of Rock Hill could not et the money.

“To those in the city of Rock Hill, to the Carolina Panthers, it’s time to get this deal done,” said York County Councilman William “Bump” Roddey.

Roddey told Queen City News that Rock Hill was able to pay the initial $20 million dollar payment, but bonds were never secured for the full $225 million amount.

The bonds had to be secured by October 2020, and then were given until February 2021. However, more than a year on, TSE said they had kept working on the project while waiting for the bonds from the city of Rock Hill.

Queen City News reached out to the city of Rock Hill for any updated comment they have on the pause in construction, but a spokesperson told us their statement from Monday night stands, where they said they were unaware of any planned pause in construction or financial obligations.