David Tepper LLC purchases land near BofA Stadium, records show

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Records from a transaction this week show that an LLC involving David Tepper, the owner of the Carolina Panthers, has purchased land near Bank of America Stadium.

GT Real Estate LLC, where Tepper is listed as the only member of the LLC, made the purchase of 4.6 acres at West Morehead street and Mcninch Street, documents showed. Bases on the excise tax, it would put the sale at about $15.5 million. Taking the excise tax of $31,000 and multiplying it by $500 gives you that price tag.

The owner of the Panthers has discussed purchasing land around the current Bank of America Stadium to build a new stadium, however, he has said he wants to be one-third of the investment, which would also include taxpayers, and the City of Charlotte.

The billionaire and Forbes 500 staple has also floated around the idea of an entertainment district. He also owns Charlotte FC, a Major League Soccer club that is set to debut in February. Fox 46 will broadcast the team’s home opener against the LA Galaxy on March 5.

Credit: Mecklenburg County Deeds Records

The deed was signed and notarized on December 15th and 16th.

On Monday Charlotte City Council is set to discuss rezoning Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, which is located nearby and has also been a target of Tepper’s.