Davis, Olsen remembered for greatness on and off the field for Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Thursday, Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen joined Thomas Davis in signing a one-day contract to retire as a Panther.

Olsen tweeted out last week that he would be joining Davis for a joint retirement ceremony. Davis, a former linebacker, announced last Wednesday that he would be signing a one-day contract to retire with the Panthers.

“Next Thursday is a BIG day,” the Carolina Panthers tweeted.

“Sounds fun, see you there,” Greg Olsen tweeted.

According to panthers.com, Olsen couldn’t say much at the time since the Seahawks hadn’t officially released him.

The website reported that the 35-year-old former pro football player is already set to embark on a television career with FOX, “so it’s a matter of time.”