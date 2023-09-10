ATLANTA (WNCT) — The Carolina Panthers opened their season with high hopes for their No. 1 pick and highly anticipated quarterback, Bryce Young.

The game was held at Mercedez-Benz Stadium against a division opponent, the Atlanta Falcons. It started with the Falcons up 7-0 before the Panthers were able to tie it up with Bryce Young’s first NFL touchdown, a pass to tight end Hayden Hurst.

With a Panther field goal after, they led the game for the first time 10-7. Things changed from there as the Falcons quickly tied it at 10.

The Falcons won the game, 24-10. There was a lot of back and forth in the game for the Panthers, some good, some bad.

Panthers Defense

Carolina’s defense held strong throughout the game. Despite the Falcons putting up 24 points, Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder was constantly under pressure. Carolina sacked him four times and registered six hits overall. The Panthers were also able to get some big hits in the backfield and a fourth-down stop.

Even with the 14-point loss for the season opener, Panther fans have a lot to look forward to when watching their defense.

Bryce Young

New York Jets defensive end Solomon Thomas (94) pursues Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

There was some talk early on about whether or not the Panthers made a good decision picking Young first overall. There was also some talk about veteran Andy Dalton being a second-string behind a rookie. Tuning out the noise, Frank Reich and his staff ultimately decided Young was their guy.

Young was 20 of 38 with 146 yards and a touchdown. Some fans may consider his stats after today unimpressive, but some may be looking forward to what could become the Bryce Young era after his better-than-average outing.

Chuba Hubbard/ Miles Sanders

Hubbard was drafted by the Panthers in 2021 and has been a key part of the offense since then. He has over 1,000 rushing yards in his career and started the 2023 season with 60. Hubbard has an aggression to him to where he can bulldoze through a defensive line and pick up more yards than you’d think.

Sanders is a new addition to the roster, coming from the Philadelphia Eagles. A lot of positive talk surrounded him based on his previous stats. He led the team in carries (18) and yards (72). Sanders and Hubbard could be a dangerous duo for the Panther offense.

Panthers Offense

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young breaks away from Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Out of the 24 points the Falcons scored, 17 of them were off Panther turnovers. A big one was a Sanders fumble, which led to a Falcons touchdown to give them a 17-10 lead.

Although Young had some bright spots, he also threw two interceptions and the Falcons were able to capitalize on both, a touchdown and a field goal.

What’s next for the Panthers?

The Panthers will host another in-division team, the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Sep. 18 on “Monday Night Football.” Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.