SPARTANBURG, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Panthers fans rolled into Wofford College early Wednesday morning for the team’s first 2023 training camp practice.

It marked the first under new head coach Frank Reich and newly named starting quarterback Bryce Young.

'HE'S QB1' | As if it was ever really in doubt… @_bryce_young is officially your @panthers starting quarterback. 🙌 More: https://t.co/EByHiyZhhL pic.twitter.com/xiAYu8vTRV — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) July 26, 2023

For most fans, this was the first training camp they had attended. Some traveled across the Carolinas, and two young fans came from Windsor, Ontario.

Carolina continues practice Thursday at 10:15 a.m.

There’s no practice Friday, and then the Panthers’ annual Back-Together event is Saturday. That’s a free-ticketed event; click here for info.

Fan Fest is back on August 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. That event is 5$. You can grab those free tickets by clicking here.