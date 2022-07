CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carolina Panthers on Tuesday unveiled their new alternate black helmet that they’ll wear during a Thursday Night Football game against the Atlanta Falcons in November.

Here’s what people are saying:

The #Panthers have a new alternate black helmet.



It's beautiful. pic.twitter.com/8clXuU8u9O — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) July 19, 2022

The Panthers lit Twitter on fire Tuesday morning when they revealed their new black helmets. https://t.co/Wm6zhMXDrY — ThePanthersWire (@ThePanthersWire) July 20, 2022

The Panthers new alternate helmets are 🔥 https://t.co/LQ2xAA1y6z — OddsChecker (@OddsCheckerUS) July 19, 2022

The @Panthers black alt helmets are incredible. Am I the only one that wish that became the new main helmet? — Jason Thomsen (@jasonthomsenvo) July 20, 2022