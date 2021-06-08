Former Panther Thomas Davis says home broken into, McLaren sports car wrecked

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis said that his home was broken into and he is offering a cash reward to help identify the suspects.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the theft happened around 5:25 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, in the Stratford on Providence neighborhood, a gated Weddington community.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a McLaren 720S vehicle crashed in front of a home. The vehicle owners, Thomas Davis and his wife, Kelly, were at the scene of the recovered sports car.

Davis said surveillance video from his home captured the suspects snooping around his garage in the early morning hours Tuesday.

Kelly Davis said the suspects somehow came through the gate and started going through cars. They opened the garage door and drove off with the Davis’ McLaren.

The car was wrecked in the family’s neighborhood.

(photo by Thomas Davis)

(photo by Thomas Davis)

(photo by Thomas Davis)

“I am offering a cash reward for anyone that can help identify who these guys are!” David said in a post on Instagram.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects crashed Davis’ McLaren into an SUV in the neighborhood. Detectives are investigating the possibility that the McLaren crashed into a getaway vehicle that the suspects used in the crime.

Kelly Davis is asking anyone who sees an SUV with lime green colored paint on it or if anyone who recognizes the suspects to come forward.

The Davises have not specified how much the cash reward will be.

See surveillance video of the incident below:

This investigation remains active and detectives are continuing to search for video surveillance footage. Davis also reported that two firearms were stolen from one of the unlocked vehicles in the driveway. The firearms have not been recovered.