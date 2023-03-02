“Jerry Richardson’s contributions to professional football in the Carolinas are historic.

With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own.

He was incredibly gracious to me when I purchased the team, and for that, I am thankful.

Nicole and I extend our deepest condolences to Rosalind, the entire Richardson family, and their loved ones.

We wish them much peace and comfort.”

Several online tributes from those associated with Richardson have rolled in, ranging from players, coaches, and many others.

The last coach Richardson ever hired, Ron Rivera, tweeted that was was ‘saddened’ to learn about the former owners passing, saying how grateful he was for the opportunity to coach in Carolina.

Ron Rivera & Jerry Richardson (Courtesy: WGHP)

Greg Olsen, the former Panther tight end, took to Twitter, expressing his condolences to the Richardson family in a video.

“When I think of Mr. Richardson, the first thing off the top of my head comes when it was the worst time in our lives,” Olsen said. “My son TJ was gonna be born with a pretty serious condition. He took us up to Boston’s children’s hospital to make sure we got the best care.”