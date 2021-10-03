Halftime: Darnold’s 2 rush TDs give Panthers 14-13 edge over Cowboys

by: Walter Hermann

Posted:

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Panthers held a 14-13 lead over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday at halftime thanks to a pair of rushing touchdowns from their quarterback.

The Cowboys struck first on a 1-yard touchdown run from Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott four minutes into the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.

The Panthers quickly responded on the next series with a 1-yard rush by Sam Darnold tying the game at 7-7.

Dallas regained the lead 13-7 in the second quarter when Blake Jarwin caught an 18-yard pass from Dak Prescott. The Cowboys unsuccessfully tried to go for a 2-point conversion.

The Panthers again would respond and it would be Darnold again rushing for a touchdown, this time from 11 yards out, putting Carolina ahead 14-13. That would be the score at the half.

On the first drive to start the second half, kicker Zane Gonzalez missed a 54-yarder that would have expanded the Panthers’ lead. The Cowboys roof was closed so the wind was not a factor.

Amari Cooper would respond connecting with Prescott on the following drive for a 35-yard catch and the score, as the lead see-sawed back and forth.

Darnold went into the medical tent after taking a big hit midway through the 3rd quarter. He exited the tent a few minutes later, only to watch Prescott connect with Dalton Schultz for the score and the Panthers promptly took a 26-14 lead. The Panthers would later say Darnold went into the tent to change shirts.

Despite being injured, Christian McCaffrey traveled with the team and watched from the sidelines.

