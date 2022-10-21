CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s nowhere to go but up, right?

After the Carolina Panthers have been through the firing of their head coach and defensive coordinator and trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson last week, they have now traded running back Christian McCaffrey.

In 2019, McCaffrey was only the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.

Now that McCaffrey is gone, wins might be hard to come by for the Panthers. There is some hope though, as they still have wide receiver, D.J. Moore (for now).

Six games into the season, the Panthers sit at 1-5 and have been named by many of the so-called experts as the worst team in the NFL. Many are wondering if they’ll end the season 1-16, considering wins will be hard to come by

Let’s take a look at their odds for the rest of the season.

Buccaneers at Panthers, Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)

Tom Brady and the Bucs are coming off a 20-18 loss to the Steelers, but we’re all well aware of how Brady plays after a loss. Usually pretty good. This one might not end well for Carolina.

Loss

Panthers at Falcons, October 30th

These two in-conference teams split their series last season. As the Panthers are getting used to a new quarterback (or two or three), so are the Falcons. But as this game is in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it might be a tough one.

Loss

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) celebrates after wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Panthers at Bengals, November 6th

This match-up has only happened six times since 1999. The Panthers lead the series at 3-2-1. This could be their first win since the changes to the organization.

Win

November 10th, Panthers vs Falcons

Even though they might suffer a loss to the Falcons in Atlanta, this Thursday night game is a big one for the Panthers. They chose this game to showcase their new all-black helmets at Bank of American Stadium.

Win

November 20th, Panthers at Ravens

The Ravens have started their season 3-3 and have Justin Tucker on their roster, who is someone you always want to keep out of FG range. That’s been something Carolina has struggled with.

Loss

Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9), with Jordan Stout holding, kicks a field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Panthers vs Broncos, November 27th

In Super Bowl 50, the Broncos defeated the Panthers, 24-10, to take home the ring. Despite this, the Broncos haven’t had a great start to 2022 either, even with new quarterback Russell Wilson.

Win

Panthers at Seahawks, December 11th

The Seahawks have had a .500 start, and quarterback Geno Smith is ranking pretty high based on numbers.

Loss

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith passes against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Panthers vs Steelers, December 18th

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, out of the University of Pittsburgh, has had a pretty good season. However, he was banged up in last week’s game but is slated to start Sunday. Will he be around for this one or will former UNC star Mitch Trubisky be under center? Putting this aside, the Steelers are still 2-4 and at the bottom of their division currently.

Win

Panthers vs Lions, December 24th

This could be a Christmas miracle for Panther fans. The Detroit Lions have historically not been the best, ranking at the bottom consistently. They are right along with the Panthers as of now, as they sit at 1-4 going into Sunday. A home game for the Panthers on Christmas Eve?

Win

AP Sports photo

Panthers at Buccaneers, January 1st

Could either be a great way for Panther fans to kick off the New Year, or just a look at how 2023 might go. The Buccaneers will be coming off a Christmas Day game against the Cardinals, so we’ll see if Brady gets coal in his stocking or walks away with presents, then how he starts his New Year. But, the Panthers take this one.

Win

Panthers at Saints, January 8th

The Panthers will finish the regular season facing the one win they have so far this season. Their performance against the Saints in Week 3 leads me to believe they can finish with a win.

Win

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina has faced some hardships so far, but there is always time to turn it around. Click here for more on the Panthers.

Editors note; Courtney Layton is from the Charlotte area, and may be slightly biased in her assessment of the team and how it will fare for the rest of the season.