McCaffrey stopped just shy of end zone, Packers beat Panthers in snow 24-16

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (AP) –Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey was ruled just short of a snow-covered end zone on the game’s final play and the Green Bay Packers held on to beat Panthers 24-16.

Aaron Rodgers and Co. improved to 8-2 with the home victory, helped by Aaron Jones’ three TDs.

The Panthers dropped to 5-4.

They had a chance to force overtime, with Kyle Allen leading them down the field thanks to some of his career-high 307 yards passing.

But McCaffrey couldn’t quite get the ball in for a score — according to both the original call on the field and a replay review.

