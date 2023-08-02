RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Education Lottery is teaming up with the Carolina Panthers to premiere a new scratch-off ticket that offers a chance to win big money and exclusive, VIP game day experiences.

The new $5 Carolina Panthers ticket offers more than $22.7 million in prizes with five top prizes of $200,000.

But that is not where the game ends. Lucky Panthers fans can win exclusive experiences in 10 second-chance drawings.

Enter your Panthers scratch-off tickets in those drawings for a chance to watch the team play in the comfort of The Vault, an exclusive field-level experience. You could also win a Champions Village Game Day Experience with food, drink and premium seating at Bank of America Stadium. More lucky winners will win a Combine Experience where you can test your football skills and meet the team captains.

The final grand prize provides one lucky fan with season tickets to The Vault for the 2024 football season.

In all, the second-chance drawings offer 19 Panthers prizes, including:

• Eight winners of Carolina Panthers Vault Game Tickets

• Five winners of a Carolina Panthers Champions Village Game Day Experience

• Five winners of a Carolina Panthers Combine Experience

• One winner of a Carolina Panthers 2024 Vault Season Ticket Package

Kristi Coleman, team president of the Carolina Panthers, helped to introduce the new ticket Tuesday at The Vault at Bank of America Stadium.

“Today, the Carolina Panthers are proud to partner with the North Carolina Education Lottery to offer Panthers fans the opportunity to purchase a Carolina Panthers branded scratch-off ticket for the first time since 2020,” she said.

The new Carolina Panthers tickets make for the third time the lottery and the Panthers have teamed up to create winning experiences for North Carolinians. The first Carolina Panthers ticket launched in 2016 and the second in 2020.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.