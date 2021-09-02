Panthers add depth at running back, claim Royce Freeman

Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman (28) runs as Los Angeles Rams defensive end Eric Banks (98) defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have claimed running back Royce Freeman off waivers from the Denver Broncos, giving them some veteran experience they lacked behind Christian McCaffrey.

The fourth-year running back ran for 1,187 yards and had 409 yards receiving with nine touchdowns in three seasons with the Broncos. Freeman started eight games for Denver as a rookie in 2018 and averaged 4.9 yards per carry.

Mike Davis was McCaffrey’s backup last season and had a lot of playing time after McCaffrey missed 13 games with injuries. But Davis signed with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this offseason as a free agent.

The Panthers waived running back Trenton Cannon to make room on the roster, leaving the team without a clear punt and kick returner.