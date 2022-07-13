CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Panthers announced its annual Fan Fest is returning Thursday, Aug. 11 with tickets going on sale today.

Bank of America Stadium will welcome fans for just $5 per ticket ahead of the 2022 preseason for more than four hours of Panther-fille fun.

“At Fan Fest, fans can see the Panthers practice on the stadium field, and enjoy performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew before the night culminates with a spectacular fireworks and laser show,” an official team announcement said. “For the first time, fans will be able to participate in the fireworks and laser show with interactive LED wristbands provided by Daimler Truck of North America.”

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with on-field attractions beginning 30 minutes later. Practice for players will begin at 7 p.m. with the fireworks and laser show beginning at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Ticket proceeds benefit Carolina Panthers Charities and its mission to serve communities across both North and South Carolina.

Tickets can be purchased on Panthers.com and Ticketmaster, and opened for purchase at 10 a.m.