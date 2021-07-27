Panthers’ Darnold sheds mask, won’t discuss vaccination as Panthers report to training camp

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, center, speaks to the media at NFL football training camp, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold wasn’t willing to divulge whether he’s been vaccinated against the coronavirus as the Carolina Panthers reported to training camp.

Instead, Carolina’s new starting quarterback said his focus is on making “smart decisions” on the field as he tries to resurrect his NFL career after going 13-25 in three seasons in New York, prompting the Jets to trade him to the Panthers.

“People outside looking in can say there is a lot of pressure on (me) and he’s got to win — and that’s true,” Darnold said. “But at the end of the day it’s me going out and doing everything I can today to get better.”

The 24-year-old Darnold said on a Zoom call last month that he hadn’t been vaccinated, adding that he “still has to think about all those certain things that go into it.”

He did not wear a mask Tuesday as he stood a few feet from reporters answering questions. Most of those reporters were not wearing masks either.

A Panthers spokesman wouldn’t say if Darnold had been vaccinated, but confirmed to The Associated Press that unvaccinated players are required to wear a mask while conducting interviews with the media.

Darnold said the new league protocols on testing that were recently put in place — ones that could result in teams with COVID-19 outbreaks having to forfeit games — didn’t affect his decision.

“For me, I was just making personal decisions the whole way,” Darnold said. “That was pretty much it for me in terms of getting vaccinated or not. It’s been a personal decision the whole time so I weighed my options and made my decision that way.”

Panthers coach Matt Rhule is encouraged that more than 85% of his players are vaccinated, making Carolina one of the most highly vaccinated teams in the league.

“There is no doubt that being vaccinated helps our team,” Rhule said. “The more guys that are vaccinated, the closer we can be in meetings and the more we can be around each other. But at the end of the day it’s everyone’s personal decision.”