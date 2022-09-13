CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – First it was Zane Gonzalez, now will it be Eddy Pineiro?

After the Carolina Panthers saw their starting kicker, Gonzalez, land on injured reserve before the regular season even began with a groin injury that requires surgery, a new study is predicting their replacement will also be out the door.

A new study from Bookies.com has the former Chicago Bears kicker as the No. 5 most likely booter to get the boot first this season.

Pineiro is at +800, behind current Bears kicker Cairo Santos (+700), Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers (+475), New York Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein (+350) and Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Riley Patterson (+300).

“Pineiro landed in Carolina just two weeks ago after Zane Gonzalez was lost for the season due to injury,” the study said. “Pineiro could be the first in a revolving door of Panthers kickers, though Week 1 went fine; he hit his lone field goal (a 37-yarder) and all three extra points.”

So, why is Pineiro on the chopping block?

He has kicked at least 82 percent or better in his career, including a perfect 100 percent in field goals made in 2021. However, he has not completed a season making all extra points — and looking at Carolina’s opening one point loss on Sunday, this could come down to a big deal.

However, Pineiro has kicked at least 90 percent or better in the extra point category every year of his career, but hasn’t spent more than one season on any given team. Is there more of a story to Pineiro than what meets the eye?

Meanwhile, Gonzalez finished the 2021 season 20-for-22 on field goals after joining the Panthers in Week 2 of the regular season and making 22-for-23 extra points. The Panthers re-signed him to a two-year, $4.5 million contract after he made his final 17 field goals.