Panthers fans buzzing with Pipe & Foundry rezoning and new land acquisition

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The City of Charlotte just took a major step in what could ultimately lead to a brand-new football stadium in Uptown.

Charlotte City Council approved a zoning request for Charlotte Pipe & Foundry land along Morehead Street. This comes just days after FOX 46 confirmed 4.6 acres across the street from Pipe & Foundry was purchased by David Tepper’s LLC.

The news is creating quite the buzz.

“Whoa, this is happening,” said Travis Penley, a condo owner on West Hill Street.

When the Panthers are home at Bank of America Stadium, West Hill Street gets game-day ready.

“It’s a lot of fun!” said another condo owner, Anthony Bragg. “We come out; we hang out with all the people. Everyone’s really friendly. There’s always tons of campers.”

Tailgaters typically flood an empty lot along Mcninch Street.

“Sundays get a little hectic, a little crazy in a great way,” said Penley.

Now, however, it belongs to a company owned by billionaire David Tepper.

“We don’t want to get our hopes up,” said resident Elliot Floyd Wilks. “We don’t know what’s going on exactly, but I think people are pretty excited about that.”

The Panthers owner purchased the 4.6-acre property for $15.5 million. Now, area condo owners are wondering what he’ll do with the prime slice of real estate and others in the area.

“I think the plan with Tepper is to turn that into the soccer stadium for the soccer team and then do a new stadium for the football team here and then with an entertainment district at the end of the street,” Penley said.

The newly purchased lot is across the street from Charlotte Pipe & Foundry which is another potential property for the Panthers.

Now fans wait with bated breath to hear what the mastermind has up his sleeve.

“I’m very excited,” Penley said. “I think the other neighbors are too. It’s only going to help real estate values.”