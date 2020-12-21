Panthers fire general manager Hurney after season’s 10th loss

FILE – In this April 17, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney speaks to the media in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers have fired Hurney after the team lost eight of its last nine games and failed to make the playoffs for a third straight season. Hurney’s contract was set to expire after the season. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

The Carolina Panthers fired general manager Marty Hurney Monday after the team suffered its 10th loss of the season to the Green Bay Packers Saturday, the organization announced.

Panthers owner David Tepper said that it became clear that the Hurney had different ideas about the structure of the team’s operations.

“I think sometimes you just need a restart, a refresh,” Tepper said. “We did it last year on the coaching side. Maybe you could say it should have been done before on the GM side. Maybe it should have been. I’m sure people may say that, or otherwise, on both sides. I think it’s just time, on both sides, to do that. It just seems like the right time to move forward.”

Tepper said that he hopes a new hire will blend more of a data-driven process into the football operation.

The search for a new GM begins immediately. Tepper said head coach Matt Rhule would participate in the search.

The Panthers have gone 4-10 in Rhule’s first season as head coach so far. They are set to play the Washington Football Team Sunday afternoon.

LATEST HEADLINES