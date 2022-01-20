Panthers hold second interview with former ECU coach Scottie Montgomery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers interviewed Scottie Montgomery a second time in hopes to fill their vacant offensive coordinator job, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

On Twitter Wednesday night, Rapoport posted, “The #Panthers spent today interviewing #Colts RBs coach Scottie Montgomery again for their vacant OC job, source said. They initially spoke to him virtually, today was in person.”

Montgomery is one of six candidates who have been interviewed by the Panthers:

Tim Kelly, former Texans offensive coordinator

Luke Getsy, Packers quarterbacks coach

Klint Kubiak, Vikings offensive coordinator

Mike Groh, Colts wide receivers coach

Jay Gruden, former Washington Football Team head coach

Montgomery began his coaching career at Duke University, before being hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers four seasons later. After his time in Pittsburgh, he returned back to Duke for two seasons. Following these coaching gigs, in 2015, he was hired as a head coach at East Carolina University.

His career at East Carolina lasted three seasons before his termination in 2018. Montgomery posted a 9-26 record with the Pirates. After his time in Greenville, he was hired as the offensive coordinator for the University of Maryland.

In 2021, the Indianapolis Colts hired him as a running backs coach which is his current position.