Panthers LB Jermaine Carter joins CSL to preview 2021 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter joined Charlotte Sports Live earlier this week to preview the 2021 season.

Carter says Carolina’s defense could be a top-five unit in the NFL this season after adding key pieces like OLB Haason Reddick, CB A.J Bouye and drafting CB Jaycee Horn out of South Carolina.

Carter believes Horn has the ability to win NFL rookie of the year as well. This will be the first season Carter is expected to be a major contributor on defense.

After training camp was limited last year due to COVID protocols, Carter wasn’t able to showcase his talents to the coaching squad which is why, he believes, he didn’t play much early in the season but started the final seven games of the season.

Players report to camp in Spartanburg on July 27.