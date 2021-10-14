Panthers’ McCaffrey doesn’t practice because of hamstring

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) rushes for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers are eager to get Christian McCaffrey back on the field after he has missed four games with a high ankle sprain. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice Thursday, a sign that he could miss his third straight game while trying to rehab from a hamstring injury.

The 2019 All-Pro running back had participated in four straight practices for the Panthers on a limited basis.

Coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Wednesday that McCaffrey was “50-50” for the game and that his playing status would likely come down to a game-time decision. Rhule does not address reporters on Thursday of a normal game week.

The Panthers (3-2) host the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) on Sunday.

The Panthers’ 2017 first-round draft pick was injured in a Week 3 win against the Houston Texans. He hasn’t played since and the Panthers are 0-2 without him in the starting lineup after starting the season 3-0.

Chuba Hubbard would start if McCaffrey can’t play. Hubbard ran for 101 yards on 24 carries in Carolina’s 21-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday.

The Panthers also placed punter Joe Charlton on injured reserve with back soreness and signed Ryan Winslow to the practice squad.