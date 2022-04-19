GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – One of the newest members of the Carolina Panthers is facing criminal charges in Texas.

Damien Wilson, a linebacker signed last month by the Panthers, was arrested in Frisco, Texas, on charges that he assaulted a family member causing bodily injury, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Damien Wilson (54) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Frisco Police told the Morning News that Wilson was arrested last week after an ex-girlfriend said Wilson threatened to kill her with a tire iron and destroyed her laptop after they broke up.

The newspaper said there was no further information about his booking or release. The article did not list a specific date, either. Frisco is a suburb of Dallas.

Lewis, 28, is a 6-foot, 243-pound linebacker from the University of Minnesota whom the Panthers signed as a free agent. He was drafted by Dallas Cowboys in 2015 and was on the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. He played last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Panthers have not released a comment about these charges. A spokesperson told the Morning News that he remained on the team’s roster as of Monday.

Toby Shook, who is Wilson’s attorney, told the Morning News that “Damien Wilson did not commit any type of assault. We look forward to all the facts coming out so his name can be cleared.”

The woman charging Lewis, Ryan Sokolosky, told the Morning News that she and Lewis had been dating since March 2020 before breaking up and then reuniting in February. She said that on Friday she caught him cheating with another woman and ended their relationship. She said she went to his house to gather her belongings.

She said he came to her apartment drunk and enraged, damaged her patio and that, when she and a friend went to retrieve her dogs, he emerged from bushes, holding a tire iron, and threatened to kill her. She said she feared for her life.

Sokolosky told the Morning News that Wilson followed her friend into her apartment and choked the woman. He emerged with her laptop wrapped in a blanket – although he had told her it was her cat, she said – and smashed it into the ground.

She said Wilson got into his car and threatened to run over her before driving off. There was no immediate police report on the incident, the Morning News said.

Wilson in 2017 was arrested for aggravated assault outside Frisco’s Toyota Stadium after a woman said he backed his pickup truck into her and threatened her with a rifle, the Morning News reported. A grand jury declined to press charges on what Wilson termed as a “road rage” incident.