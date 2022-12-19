CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – QCN sat down with the entire Panthers offensive line to discuss Sam Darnold, the current playoff hunt, and the best holiday gifts they’ve ever received from the guys they’ve blocked for, which ranged from infrared saunas to Super73 Ebikes.
Panthers O-Line dishes on playoff hunt, Darnold, best holiday gifts from their QBs
