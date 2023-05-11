CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carolina Panthers’ 2023 schedule is out and the buzz is already underway.

Carolina opens up play on the road on Sept. 10 at Atlanta. Week 2 finds the Panthers hosting the Saints at 7:15 p.m.

There’s also an intriguing stretch where the Panthers face the Colts, Bears and Cowboys. They host the Colts, which is where Frank Reich coached before becoming Carolina’s head coach, in Week 9. After that, the Panthers go to Chicago to meet up with former wide receiver DJ Moore in Week 10 and host the Cowboys in Week 11.

