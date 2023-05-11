CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carolina Panthers’ 2023 schedule is out and the buzz is already underway.
Carolina opens up play on the road on Sept. 10 at Atlanta. Week 2 finds the Panthers hosting the Saints at 7:15 p.m.
Full coverage from SI at WNCT.com
The 10 Best Games on the 2023 NFL Schedule
NFL Reveals Complete 2023 Monday Night Football Schedule
Here’s the Complete Schedule, Matchups for Sunday Night Football During 2023 NFL Season
Entire 2023 NFL Week 1 Schedule, Matchups Revealed
NFC South Title Odds: Saints Are the Favorites in a Weak Division
2023 Win Totals for Every NFL Team
There’s also an intriguing stretch where the Panthers face the Colts, Bears and Cowboys. They host the Colts, which is where Frank Reich coached before becoming Carolina’s head coach, in Week 9. After that, the Panthers go to Chicago to meet up with former wide receiver DJ Moore in Week 10 and host the Cowboys in Week 11.
Click here to see the schedule.