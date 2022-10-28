CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have ruled out starting running back Chuba Hubbard for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury.

D’Onta Foreman, who ran for 118 yards in Sunday’s 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will start in his place and rookie Raheem Blackshear will serve as his backup. It’s possible the team could sign Spencer Brown off the practice squad to add some depth at the position.

Hubbard didn’t practice all week, but the injury is not viewed as long term and the team is hopeful he may return for next week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hubbard took over as the starting running back after Carolina traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers and he ran for 63 yards and a touchdown before injuring his ankle in the second half.

The Falcons (3-4) ruled out safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) and cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) after they missed the entire week of practice.

Both went down in last weekend’s 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Falcons also are missing cornerback Casey Hayward, who sustained a shoulder injury the previous week against the 49ers. He was placed on IR and will miss at least three more games.

Compounding Atlanta’s issues in the secondary, backup cornerback Dee Alford is questionable for Sunday because of a hamstring issue that has limited him in practice.