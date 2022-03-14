CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers released cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive end Morgan Fox in salary cap moves Monday, opening more money for their potential pursuit of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Both Bouye and Fox were due roster bonuses of slightly more than $2 million next week and the moves will save the team more than $6.5 million in salary cap space in 2022.

The Panthers are now more than $32 million under the cap.

Bouye played in 10 games and started seven last season for Carolina and had 28 tackles and no interceptions before a foot injury ended his season. Fox started nine games and had 34 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks after signing a two-year, $8.1 million contract in 2021.

With cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Donte Jackson hitting the free-agent market, the Panthers could be very young next season at cornerback. Returning are last year’s first-round draft pick Jaycee Horn, and C.J. Henderson, acquired from Jacksonville last season for a third-round pick. Both are former top 10 draft picks. The depth at cornerback includes Keith Taylor, Stantley Thomas-Oliver and Troy Pride, all late-round picks by Carolina.

Yetur Gross-Matos is expected to fill Fox’s spot on the defensive line.