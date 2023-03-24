CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers are signing former Pro Bowl wide receiver DJ Chark, the team announced Friday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news of the signing and reported that Carolina and the 26-year-old have agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

Chark spent last season with the Lions after playing his first four years with the Jaguars. He caught 30 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns as one of Jared Goff’s top targets in Detroit.

Chark will now enter the fold in Carolina as the Panthers enter a new era on offense. Carolina traded away top wide receiver DJ Moore as part of a package to acquire the No. 1 pick in the draft from the Bears. Even though the Panthers spent a mid-round pick on Ole Miss QB Matt Corral last season, Carolina is expected to select a quarterback once again at the top of the draft next month.

Chark tweeted out a note to Lions fans on Friday following the news of his impending signing with the Panthers.

“This past year has been incredible for me,” Chark said. “Signing with Detroit and meeting the great people of that organization was huge for me. Playing with my brothers and going from 1-6 to 9-8 was amazing! I believe transparency and honesty is everything. With that being said, this chance in Carolina is second to none! Can’t wait to see what this journey holds for me! #KeepPounding it’s up and stuck.”

Chark is now expected to help lead the wide receiving corps as the Panthers look to quickly improve offensively and contend in a wide open NFC South next season.