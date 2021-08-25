Panthers trade LB Denzel Perryman to Raiders for draft pick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The Carolina Panthers have traded linebacker Denzel Perryman to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Carolina will be sending Perryman and a seventh-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

Perryman’s tenure as a Panther was short-lived. He signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the team this offseason but suffered a hip injury that caused him to miss most of training camp in Spartanburg. When he returned this week, he had his foot stepped on during a play, causing him to miss the last two practices.

The emergence of Jermaine Carter had head coach Matt Rhule decide he would be the starter at middle linebacker to start the season instead of Perryman.

Perryman played with the Los Angeles Chargers his first six years in the NFL.